Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 672 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 323.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $50.22. 167,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,732. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

