ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ENAV Stock Performance
Shares of EENNF remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $4.68.
ENAV Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ENAV
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.