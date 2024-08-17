ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ENAV Stock Performance

Shares of EENNF remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

ENAV Company Profile

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

