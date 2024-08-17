Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) CFO Sells $1,058,528.40 in Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $88.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

