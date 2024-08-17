Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

DAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAVA

Endava Price Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Analysts predict that Endava will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 2,113.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Endava by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.