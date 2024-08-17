ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Releases Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Down 22.5 %

NDRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,017,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,943. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

ENDRA Life Sciences’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

