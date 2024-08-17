enGene (ENGN) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 440 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares enGene and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -11,893.41% -127.11% -24.51%

Dividends

enGene pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. enGene pays out -97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 3,469.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. enGene is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -3.74 enGene Competitors $156.02 million -$17.55 million -74.47

This table compares enGene and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

enGene’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for enGene and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 741 2369 5580 66 2.57

enGene presently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 464.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe enGene is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

enGene beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

