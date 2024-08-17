EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

