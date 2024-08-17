Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Issues Earnings Results

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.96% and a negative return on equity of 598.21%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

