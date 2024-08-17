Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Issues Earnings Results

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.96% and a negative return on equity of 598.21%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
