Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,143.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

ENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entain Stock Performance

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,437.46). In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,437.46). Also, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,112,527.32). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 638.20 ($8.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,232 ($15.73). The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 753.28.

Entain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Entain’s payout ratio is presently -1,276.60%.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

