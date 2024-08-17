Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

