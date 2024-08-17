EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.05 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $51.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001397 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

