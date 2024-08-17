EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 10.8% in July

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 592,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,761,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 64.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after buying an additional 407,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 448,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

