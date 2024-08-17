EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 5.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

