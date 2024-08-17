EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 0.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 1,523,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,201,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

EQT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

