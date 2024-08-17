Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Shares Down 2%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.02 and last traded at $70.05. Approximately 204,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,218,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 640,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

