ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $0.90

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.15 to $0.90 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GWH. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.74.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWH
ESS Tech Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESS Tech
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.