ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) PT Lowered to $0.90

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.15 to $0.90 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GWH. TD Cowen reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.74.

GWH stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

