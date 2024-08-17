Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.23.

EL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.97. 3,905,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

