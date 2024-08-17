ether.fi Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $161.16 million and approximately $44.18 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.37136415 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $52,131,202.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars.

