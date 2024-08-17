Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $59.08 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.74 or 0.00031544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,401.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.00573795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00113978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00252297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00071544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073131 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,370,698 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

