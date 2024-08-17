Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $141.40

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 146.11 ($1.87). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.85), with a volume of 52,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.16. The stock has a market cap of £153.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Iraj Amiri bought 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,695.61). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

