EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 747 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $16,897.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,319.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 644 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $13,459.60.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $22.07 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

