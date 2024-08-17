EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 914 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 169,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 631,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,089. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $766.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Quarry LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

