EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 17,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 23,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

