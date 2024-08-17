Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ EVOK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

