Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 5,627.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930,566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Evolus by 84.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 185,532 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 577,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,281. The company has a market cap of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.