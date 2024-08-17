Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.92.

EXR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.27. 870,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,487. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

