Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 19th (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 19th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FFIE stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $102,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

