Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $115.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $743,378,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

