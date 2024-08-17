FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.40. 1,318,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

