FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $285.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.37. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.