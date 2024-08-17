Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $880.34 million and $51.59 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00034732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

