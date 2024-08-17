Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

