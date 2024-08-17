Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $275,000 in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 606.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

