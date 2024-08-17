Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

FITB stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

