First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC on popular exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $3.04 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,339,534,882 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,339,534,882.27. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00069374 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $4,113,712,425.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

