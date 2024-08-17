First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.48. 18,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 29,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.
The stock has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
