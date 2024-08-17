First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.13 and last traded at $60.48. 18,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 29,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,659,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

