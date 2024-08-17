FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.4%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.53. 9,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 20,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

