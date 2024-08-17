FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $75.41. Approximately 71,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 58,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,206,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,087,000. Tactive Advisors LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

