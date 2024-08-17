Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Forterra Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Forterra has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $1.71.
Forterra Company Profile
