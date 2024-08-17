Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Up 0.6%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.83 and last traded at $73.26. 788,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,893,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.