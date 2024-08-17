Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTRE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.03. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Fortrea by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the first quarter worth $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 171.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 169,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

