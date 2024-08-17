Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,507,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.