Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.38.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.
Insider Activity
In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,507,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
