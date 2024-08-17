Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

