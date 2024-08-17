Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.69 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,021 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,548,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

