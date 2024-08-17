Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,356 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

