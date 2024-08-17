Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 64,450 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Halliburton accounts for about 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.