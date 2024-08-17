Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 171,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,377,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

