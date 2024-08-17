Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,306. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

