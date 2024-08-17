Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75,449 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,449 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 28,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. 3,754,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,978. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.