Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 563,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $67.38. 3,675,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,288. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

